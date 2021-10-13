Trexquant Investment LP Takes $275,000 Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $436.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AUTL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

