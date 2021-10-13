Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 39.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 700,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after buying an additional 43,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

