TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,375,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.13 and a 200 day moving average of $180.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

