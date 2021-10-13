TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 232 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,783. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

