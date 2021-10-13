TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 61.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. 925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,318. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.65. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

