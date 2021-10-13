TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 71,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

