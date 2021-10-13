TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $984,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 310,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,294,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

