TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 709 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. 57,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.