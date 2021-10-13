TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Gap Down to $32.40

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $31.67. TrueBlue shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 806 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.