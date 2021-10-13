Truist Securiti Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

PVAC stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

