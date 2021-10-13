Truist Securiti Weighs in on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

