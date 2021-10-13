Truist Securiti Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 218.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

