Truist Securities Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $10.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVAH. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.
Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,868. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,709,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,456,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
