Truist Securities Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $10.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVAH. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,868. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,709,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,456,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

