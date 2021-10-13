Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Trupanion by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

