TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. TUI has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

