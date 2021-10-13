Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $25.46 on Monday. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

