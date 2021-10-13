Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $46.12 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

