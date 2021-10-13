Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 360,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

