Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sarah Personette Sells 15,485 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TWTR opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
