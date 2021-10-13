Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sarah Personette Sells 15,485 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TWTR opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

