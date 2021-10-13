UiPath Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 18th (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath’s (NASDAQ:PATH) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 18th. UiPath had issued 23,890,777 shares in its public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $1,337,883,512 based on an initial share price of $56.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75. UiPath has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

