Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNBLF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

