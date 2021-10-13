Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. 64,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

