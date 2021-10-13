Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.95 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 19.74 ($0.26), with a volume of 413,071 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £18.03 million and a PE ratio of -10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.82.

In other Union Jack Oil news, insider Joseph OFarrell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

