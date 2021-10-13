United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Paul Scott Green Sells 8,180 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $284,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.