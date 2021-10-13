United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Paul Scott Green Sells 8,180 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.