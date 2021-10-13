United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of United Security Bancshares worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 545,785 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,126,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 301,390 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

