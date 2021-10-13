USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Down 0.1%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14. 6,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 65,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

