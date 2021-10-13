Valeura Energy’s (VLU) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VLU stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £25.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 85.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Valeura Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.41.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 17 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.41 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

