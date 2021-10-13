Valeura Energy’s (VLU) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.66% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of VLU stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £25.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 85.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Valeura Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.41.
About Valeura Energy
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.