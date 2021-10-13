VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 283,586 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.