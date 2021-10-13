Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $67,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.68. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

