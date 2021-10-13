Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.48 Billion Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Leidos worth $1,475,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $36,436,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

