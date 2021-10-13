Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,393 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $1,315,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.