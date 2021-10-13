Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 378,774 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.47% of Bill.com worth $1,288,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,805 shares of company stock worth $68,304,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $280.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

