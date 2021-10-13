Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 165,650 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,194,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $1,408,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

