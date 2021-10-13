Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 41,869 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,944,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.83% of FMC worth $1,508,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FMC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

