Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $241.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,406. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average of $236.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

