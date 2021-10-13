Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1,293.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $240.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.39 and a 1 year high of $251.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.