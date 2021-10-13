Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11,970.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 152,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 34,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $104.39. 119,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,203. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

