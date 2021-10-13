Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. 33,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,809. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

