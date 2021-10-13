Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

