Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $224.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,256. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

