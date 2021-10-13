Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up approximately 3.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Varonis Systems worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,901,470. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,520. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

