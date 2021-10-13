Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) PT Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

VNE opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

