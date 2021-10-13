Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $5,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $4,209,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

