Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vertex were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

