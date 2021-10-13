Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $19.07

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $18.64. Vertex shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

