VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CSA opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.