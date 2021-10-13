Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

