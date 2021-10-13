Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 380 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

