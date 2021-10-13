Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,364 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,903 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,185,000 after purchasing an additional 530,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

