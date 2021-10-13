Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 172.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 162.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

